BENGALURU: Finally, 17,000-plus beneficiaries of various welfare schemes across 5 city corporations will receive their dues as the Greater Bengaluru Authority rolls out Rs. 352.81 crore worth of programmes on Monday. From e-vending systems and CNG vehicles for street vendors to electric auto-rickshaws under the Sarathi scheme.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will give free electric two-wheelers and wheelchairs to civic workers, working women, and the specially-abled; sewing machines to women; and schemes to make the dream of owning a house a reality for the homeless and others on Monday.

Initially planned for the distribution of sewing machines, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and reimbursement of school and college fees to over 15,000 beneficiaries as a Gowri Ganesh festival gift in September this year, the programme was delayed due to a change in the CM post followed by a cabinet reshuffle, and also due to delay to multiple prodecures. Now, 17,771 beneficiaries at a cost of about Rs. 352.81 crore will get benefits from City corporations.

“Since the beneficiaries had to wait for three years and could not be given the benefits under welfare schemes following various factors, including the restructuring of the erstwhile GBA into 5-city corporations under its limits, a single-day event will be held on Monday at Bengaluru Palace grounds,” said an engineer from the GBA Welfare Department.

The department also warned the beneficiaries that there will be verification to check if benefits like autos, pushcarts, and two-wheelers are diverted to others for money. As there were reports of beneficiaries in the past renting out their government alloted homes, periodic inspections will be done by officials.