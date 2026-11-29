BENGALURU: A 34-year-old serial offender, accused of targeting women’s paying guest (PG) accommodations and robbing victims of their mobile phones, flashing and attempting to rape a woman, was shot in the left leg by the police around 5.30 am on Saturday. He allegedly tried to attack the police personnel in an attempt to escape when they had gone to arrest him near Tarahunise in Bengaluru North taluk.

The accused -- Naresh alias Betta Naresh, who hails from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh -- is said to be involved in over 15 criminal cases, including trespassing on PG accommodation premises and attempting sexual assaults against women.

He was arrested last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the Suddaguntepalya police limits and was sent to prison. After his release, Madanapalle police arrested him in connection with a warrant and remanded him in judicial custody. This time, he was released just eight days ago and had already gone back to committing similar offences in the city. He has been active since 2021.

He reportedly used an Andhra Pradesh-registered motorcycle to move around in the city and target women. His wife left him reportedly because of his criminal activities, a police source said.

The day before his arrest, he had entered two women’s PG accommodations under Chikkajala and Yelahanka police limits. In one incident, he allegedly tried to snatch a woman’s mobile phone. When she resisted, he attempted to sexually assault her. After she raised an alarm and other inmates rushed to her assistance, he fled with her mobile phone.

After complaints were filed, the police formed a special team, headed by the Devanahalli ACP. The woman, whom Naresh accosted, told the police that he had come on a red motorcycle wearing a black jacket.