BENGALURU: A 34-year-old serial offender, accused of targeting women’s paying guest (PG) accommodations and robbing victims of their mobile phones, flashing and attempting to rape a woman, was shot in the left leg by the police around 5.30 am on Saturday. He allegedly tried to attack the police personnel in an attempt to escape when they had gone to arrest him near Tarahunise in Bengaluru North taluk.
The accused -- Naresh alias Betta Naresh, who hails from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh -- is said to be involved in over 15 criminal cases, including trespassing on PG accommodation premises and attempting sexual assaults against women.
He was arrested last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the Suddaguntepalya police limits and was sent to prison. After his release, Madanapalle police arrested him in connection with a warrant and remanded him in judicial custody. This time, he was released just eight days ago and had already gone back to committing similar offences in the city. He has been active since 2021.
He reportedly used an Andhra Pradesh-registered motorcycle to move around in the city and target women. His wife left him reportedly because of his criminal activities, a police source said.
The day before his arrest, he had entered two women’s PG accommodations under Chikkajala and Yelahanka police limits. In one incident, he allegedly tried to snatch a woman’s mobile phone. When she resisted, he attempted to sexually assault her. After she raised an alarm and other inmates rushed to her assistance, he fled with her mobile phone.
After complaints were filed, the police formed a special team, headed by the Devanahalli ACP. The woman, whom Naresh accosted, told the police that he had come on a red motorcycle wearing a black jacket.
Analysing the CCTV footage and tracking the motorcycle’s registration number, a police team comprising constables Lakshman and Sachin tracked him down near Terra Farm in Tarahunise in the early hours of Saturday.
On noticing the police pursuing him, Naresh allegedly tried to speed away on his motorcycle, but lost control and fell near the farm. He then ran into the farm. When Constable Sachin tried to catch him, Naresh allegedly stabbed him with a knife.
The police first fired a warning shot into the air and asked him to surrender. When he continued his attack, Chikkajala Police Inspector Mallikarjun fired at his leg and took him into custody.
Naresh and Sachin were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police have recovered nine mobile phones from Naresh.