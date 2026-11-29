BENGALURU: Motorists travelling on Tumakuru-Bengaluru Road (NH-4) are likely to face slow-moving traffic on Sunday, November 29, between 4 pm and midnight, in view of the Diljit Dosanjh – Aura India Tour concert, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) Grounds.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, traffic movement is expected to be slow at several junctions along the stretch from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru and vice versa, as a large number of people are expected to attend the event.

The affected stretches include Adakamaranahalli Underpass, Huskur Cross, TCI Underpass, Lakshmipura Cross, BIEC Underpass, Chikkabidarakallu Underpass, Kennametal Widia Up-Ramp, Peenya Flyover, 8th Mile Junction, Dasarahalli Junction, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, SRS Junction and Goraguntepalya Junction.

“Motorists using this stretch have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow for additional travel time and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. We urge the public to cooperate.”