BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) on Saturday said its engineers and linemen rescued a black kite trapped on a 400 kv live wire, over 90 feet above the ground, without shutting down the high-voltage transmission line.

The bird was entangled in a kite string near Bannerghatta. It had been struggling to survive for nearly three days. With the transmission line serving nearly 10 areas of Bengaluru, the rescue presented a formidable technical challenge.

KPTCL deployed its specialised insulated aerial work platform imported from Brazil, enabling the rescue while keeping the high-voltage transmission line operational.

The rescue effort was carried out by KPTCL’s Hotline Division, Peenya, under the supervision of Noor Ahmed Shariff, Executive Engineer (Electrical), with the support of Chief Engineer Kanthamani and in coordination with wildlife rescue organisations and the Forest Department.

“Saving a life from a 400 kv live wire without disrupting electricity supply is an exceptional demonstration of technical expertise and compassion. I congratulate the KPTCL team and everyone involved in this remarkable rescue,” said Energy Minister KJ George. The injured bird is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, the KPTCL officials added.