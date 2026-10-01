AI tech helps BWCC boost property tax arrears collection

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) has implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reach out to property owners who were unaware of their pending property tax, had forgotten to pay, or had accumulated arrears over the years.

Through this technology, an automated AI call provided citizens with complete information regarding their pending amount, the year it was due and how to pay it online.

Between March and June, through the AI voice agent, a total of 4,54,908 calls were made across 64 wards (out of the old 198 wards), successfully reaching 59,604 property owners in their mother tongue (Kannada). This automated AI call provided citizens with complete information regarding their pending amount, the year it was due, and how to pay it online.

As a result of this campaign, 26,962 property owners agreed to pay their taxes, paving the way for the collection of arrears worth Rs 35.11 crore. Among them, 10,303 people specified a concrete date for payment and 5,747 promised to pay soon.

This initiative also helped rectify incorrectly maintained records over the years. As many as 17,314 inactive phone numbers and 6,315 phone numbers belonging to others (former property owners) were identified, and the lists were updated.

Additionally, it was confirmed that 4,577 properties had no dues at all, saving those citizens from receiving unnecessary notices.