As toll booths set to go, operators seek transparent charging rates

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA) has welcomed the proposed removal of toll booths on the Electronic City Flyover, on the Attibele stretch and Bengaluru-Nelamangala Highway, but has urged authorities to ensure fair toll rates and transparent charging under the proposed seamless electronic toll collection system.

Association president K Radhakrishna Holla said the proposed Multi-Lane Free Flow system, using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and FASTag, could reduce queues and save motorists time and fuel. However, he said removal of toll booths would not mean abolition of toll charges and called for revised rates and clear exemptions.

The association has also sought examination of toll rates on roads where private concession agreements have expired. Citing the Centre’s explanation in Parliament, it said applicable rules provide for toll rates to be reduced to 40% of the prescribed rate after the concession period ends for public-private partnership projects, and after recovery of capital costs for publicly funded projects.

It also sought consideration of distance-based tolling using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), saying motorists should pay according to the distance travelled instead of being charged for an entire road section when they use only a small stretch.

It further called for digital receipts showing the road section, entry and exit points, distance travelled among others.