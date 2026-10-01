Fast-track work in East Bengaluru KBG to officials

BENGALURU: After a series of reports of gross neglect of road infrastructure and protest by residents in the past at Varthur, Panathur, Balagere and surrounding areas, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday directed officials to fast-track ongoing road and infrastructure works in East Bengaluru. He also told officials to ensure that immediate problems faced by citizens are addressed without waiting for long-term projects to be completed.

During an inspection on the Sarjapur Road-Dommasandra-Gunjur-Varthur-Balagere corridor and surrounding areas, the minister reviewed the status of road works, drainage, traffic management, land acquisition, electricity infrastructure and other civic works. He directed officials to provide immediate relief wherever possible while simultaneously planning permanent solutions for recurring problems.

“Identify and address potholes, waterlogging, traffic bottlenecks and other problems affecting residents and motorists on priority. Where temporary measures can provide immediate relief, these should be undertaken without delay,” he said.

Reviewing land requirements for road widening and infrastructure projects, the minister sought clarity on land availability and the status of acquisition. He directed officials to coordinate with property owners and departments concerned and initiate acquisition and other statutory measures wherever required.

“Identify locations prone to waterlogging and examine the drainage network to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater. Explore feasible routes for connecting local drainage networks to main drains and, wherever necessary, develop solutions involving pipelines and chambers to ensure that water is effectively discharged,” he said.