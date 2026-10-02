Bengaluru South City Corporation clears streets of 20,980 tonnes of waste

BENGALURU: Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has disposed of 20,980.84 tonne of waste in a massive operation over the last two months, said commissioner K N Ramesh.

“In this special cleanliness drive that was held continuously from August 1 to September 30, 885 trips were made by tipper trucks to clear garbage and clean black spots in various areas under the corporation. The entire waste was disposed of at Kallubalu near Vittasandra and Anekal,” he said.

He said 1,601 garbage clearance requests were registered on the portal by public and officials. Of these, 928 were submitted by assistant engineers (AE) and 339 by marshals, and staff responded quickly and cleared the garbage from the sites.

“Through the campaign, garbage piles on major roadsides and public places in the city have been brought almost to zero. The public should not throw garbage everywhere, but should separate wet and dry waste and give it only to corporation vehicles. Only with the active cooperation of all citizens can the city be kept completely clean and a model zone,” the commissioner said.

The corporation also has intensified its night vigil and asked marshals to be on alert to catch waste dumpers and impose penalties. Officials have also been told to source footage from CCTV TVs installed by the Police Department to trace those who dump garbage from their vehicles late at night or early in the morning.

“Residents have been told to keep the segregated waste in separate bins outside their gates if they have office commitments. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) and the corporation will pick the waste up,” said a senior engineer.