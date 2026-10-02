Original confession, papers, photos replaced in file, judge for probe

BENGALURU: In an attempt that could impact the judgment in a 2015 murder case, the original confession statement of the accused MK Gokul, recorded in Kannada by the investigation officer (IO), was replaced with a fabricated version in English in the chargesheet of the court’s file, which looks advantageous to the accused. Gokul is a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, residing in the city.

Also, pages 178 to 180 containing a letter dated December 5, 2015, written by the IO to the doctor, and his report dated December 7, 2015, are also missing from the court file. Instead, other documents are inserted. A letter by the sub-inspector to the doctor, seeking his opinion on whether Gokul’s wife Anuradha Kumari’s death was due to the fall of a Ganesha idol on her head, has been inserted. But this document is not found in the Special Public Prosecutor’s (SPP) chargesheet copy.

In addition, coloured photographs, including of the Ganesha idol used in the murder, taken at the crime scene are missing, pages from e-mail extract documents replaced with fabricated pages, show that the sabotage of court proceedings affected by miscreants needs to be investigated by the proper agency, the SPP alleged in an application filed before the XCIII Additional City Civil and Sessions court.