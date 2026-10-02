Original confession, papers, photos replaced in file, judge for probe

BENGALURU: In an attempt that could impact the judgment in a 2015 murder case, the original confession statement of the accused MK Gokul, recorded in Kannada by the investigation officer (IO), was replaced with a fabricated version in English in the chargesheet of the court’s file, which looks advantageous to the accused. Gokul is a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, residing in the city.
Also, pages 178 to 180 containing a letter dated December 5, 2015, written by the IO to the doctor, and his report dated December 7, 2015, are also missing from the court file. Instead, other documents are inserted. A letter by the sub-inspector to the doctor, seeking his opinion on whether Gokul’s wife Anuradha Kumari’s death was due to the fall of a Ganesha idol on her head, has been inserted. But this document is not found in the Special Public Prosecutor’s (SPP) chargesheet copy.
In addition, coloured photographs, including of the Ganesha idol used in the murder, taken at the crime scene are missing, pages from e-mail extract documents replaced with fabricated pages, show that the sabotage of court proceedings affected by miscreants needs to be investigated by the proper agency, the SPP alleged in an application filed before the XCIII Additional City Civil and Sessions court.
“The missing documents from the original file are the most important documents to prove the case against the accused. Without those documents, the prosecution cannot prove the case against the accused. Missing documents and fabricated versions which look advantageous to the defence, need to be proved through a proper investigation agency,” the SPP prayed in court.
“This court, going through the chargesheet supplied to the SPP and documents marked from the case diary of the IO, is of the opinion that regarding the voluntary statement of the accused recorded by the IO, photographs of the deceased, three e-mail extract reports and doctor’s opinion, an inquiry has to be held,” Sessions court Judge K Bhagya said on Thursday, while passing the order to place the matter before the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge for further action.
The court passed the order while allowing the application filed by the SPP, seeking an inquiry and investigation by police. The SPP learnt that the original documents were replaced with fabricated ones while examining the IO in the case, which has been reserved for judgment.
Background of accused
The accused Gokul, while studying in Kerala in 2001, was in love with a girl but she rejected him. In 2003, while studying in Delhi, he fell in love with Anuradha Kumari and tied the knot in 2007. Anuradha used to believe in the astrology of ‘Aasha’ so Gokul created a fake e-mail ID of ‘Aasha’ and started chatting with Anuradha and obtained her photos with another person. In 2012, he saw the girl who had rejected his proposal on Facebook and started chatting with her.
They fell in love and decided to marry after Gokul divorced Anuradha, and shifted to Bengaluru from Delhi. As the woman was already married, Gokul decided to get rid of her husband by creating a fake ID in her husband’s name and sent a message to Bengaluru International Airport that a bomb had been planted there. During investigation, it came to light that Gokul had murdered Anuradha on July 7, 2015. He had made her drink alcohol and assaulted her with a Ganesha idol, and the death had not happened because the idol and television stand fell on her.