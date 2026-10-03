A Head Restart

Patients can see around 30-40 per cent growth by the fifth month and 50-60 per cent by the sixth, with complete growth generally visible by 10 to 12 months. Once established, the transplanted hair follows the natural cycle of growth, resting and shedding. “Anagen, catagen, telogen (three main phases of the human hair growth cycle), that is all. Every day, when we comb our hair and find some strands in the comb, it does not mean that hair is permanently lost. Hair naturally goes through cycles of growth, rest and shedding,” the doctor shares.

The way grafts are handled during surgery is another important part of the process. Sethi’s direct hair transplant technique involves placing extracted grafts back into the scalp within minutes. “Direct hair transplant is taking the graft and putting it back within a few minutes. Just like a living organ that is supposed to grow back, it has to be put back into the body as soon as possible,” he says, explaining that keeping the graft outside the body for longer can increase the chances of desiccation, damage and also infection.

He adds that creating a natural-looking hairline requires attention to individual hair characteristics. “No two strands on our scalp are similar. Each has its own colour, thickness, growth rate, angle of exit, direction and curvature. While transplanting, all these characteristics have to be taken into account to ensure the results look natural,” he says, adding that his group has performed over 22,000 procedures and screened over 2.7 million patients. The number of grafts and sittings varies according to individual hair loss and desired density. “Juyal required around 2,000 grafts, while Kapoor underwent two sittings involving around 11,000 grafts. Hair transplant are not perfect. It will not be as dense as the original hair. To increase the density, sometimes a second sitting or third is also needed,” he highlights.