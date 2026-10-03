Bengaluru metro trains to continue past midnight today

BENGALURU: Namma Metro services will be extended on Saturday in view of anticipated passenger rush, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Friday. On the Purple Line, the last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 12 midnight, while the last train from Challaghatta will leave at 12.20 am.

On the Green Line, the last train from Madavara will depart at 12.15 am and from Silk Institute at 12.20 am. On the Yellow Line, the last train from RV Road will leave at 1.15 am, while the last service from Delta Electronics Bommasandra will depart at 11.55 pm.

BMRCL also said the last connecting train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, will depart at 12.55 am.

BMRCL has advised commuters to use QR tickets, smart cards or NCMC cards to avoid congestion at ticket counters. Passengers have also been requested to cooperate with Metro staff and security personnel for orderly boarding and smooth movement at stations.