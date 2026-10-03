BSCC reclaims six guntas of encroached SWD land

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation has taken possession of 6 guntas (6,534 sqft) of B-Kharab stormwater drain land, encroached in Survey No. 2/1 of Haralur village under the HSR Division, Kudlu Sub-division of Bommanahalli Zone-2.

A case was registered in the Special Deputy Commissioner’s Court under Case No NCR(E) CR/121/2024-25 (state government vs Lakshminarayana Reddy and others) and it directed the encroachers to remove the encroachment.

The court further ordered that upon failure to do so, the corporation should undertake the clearance. “Following the special deputy commissioner’s order, engineers from the corporation’s Kudlu division, along with surveyors and local police, conducted a site inspection.

They cleared the 6 guntas of B-Kharab rajakaluve land encroached with compounds and sheds, and took control of the property valued at approximately Rs 6 crore,” said an official.