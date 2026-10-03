ED arrests Bengaluru CMD, promoter of Ozone Urbana infra

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, arrested CMD & Promoter, Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, S Vasudevan on September 30 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the money laundering investigation against the premium realty company and others, the ED stated in an official release on Friday. Vasudevan was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Bengaluru, on October 1 and remanded to 14 days.

The probe began based on multiple FIRs under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, registered at various police stations in Bengaluru against Ozone Urbana Infra Developers and its promoters. Further, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also registered an FIR against the company and its promoter on the direction of the Supreme Court.

“The main allegation against Ozone Urbana is that it has defaulted in completion of construction of the project in time and failed to hand over the possession to the customers.

The company allegedly induced gullible customers by offering to pay pre-construction EMIs till handing over the possession of the flats to buyers. However, it failed to complete the project/flats,” stated the ED. “The builder neither delivered possession of the residential units to homebuyers nor did they refund their deposited amount. Instead, they misappropriated the entire upfront booking amount/loan amount,” charged the central agency.

ED had earlier conducted search operations on August 1, 2025 under PMLA in this case and seized various incriminating documents from various premises.