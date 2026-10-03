Efforts on to keep jumbos inside BNP, Cauvery reserve

BENGALURU: The Karnataka forest department has intensified its efforts to further mitigate man-animal conflict after the death of a 60-year-old man near Rajaraeshwari Medical College on September 28.

The staffers are trying to restrict the movement of elephants to Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). But they are also not satisfied with the proposal by the state tourism department to completely barricade Devika Rani and Roerich Estate (also called Tataguni estate), which is also a part of the deemed forest, with rails.

“Since it is a deemed forest, any activity to be undertaken on the forest patch requires Central government clearance. While a large portion of Roerich estate has been barricaded, a portion has been left open for the movement of elephants to the water holes and to protect the heritage migratory path,” an official said.

“The existing forest patches of BM Kaval, UM Kaval and Roerich estate are no longer conducive to house elephants because they are small in size and heavily surrounded by urbanisation. The existence of linear projects like the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and other major roads has also made the movement of elephants along their traditional path challenging. Yet complete barricading is not a viable solution,” the official added.