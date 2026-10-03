Kasavanahalli residents hit the streets seeking better road infra

BENGALURU: Frustrated by potholes, bad stretches and traffic snarls on a daily basis, hundreds of residents of Kasavanahalli (Ward 31) organised a community walk on Friday to highlight the “severe civic collapse” on Haralur Road and surrounding areas.

Residents highlighted that Haralur Road has deteriorated into a state of structural decay. The walk cast a sharp spotlight on a laundry list of failures. The residents carried posters reading ‘Not a protest for Privilege, A walk for Basics’ to highlight the worsening traffic, which has seen schoolchildren stuck in traffic for three hours to cover a 4-km stretch.

The residents also highlighted about garbage collection which they said takes place once in five days due to which many areas have turned into blackspots.

“Even drains are completely choked with raw sewage, creating health hazards and filling the air with foul odours. Broken and missing footpaths, roads without drainage, missing underground drainage, potholes, narrow roads and bottlenecks, etc, have made the life of residents a living hell,” said residents.