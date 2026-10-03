Mind Magic: Mentalist Aathi on his show Insomnia set to happen in B'luru

What if you stayed awake not because you could not sleep, but because you did not want to leave a feeling behind? This thought stays at the heart of mentalist Aathi’s Insomnia, a theatrical experience that blends mentalism, psychology, perception and storytelling. You may have seen celebrities and audiences sit laughing, crying, or visibly shocked, but you rarely find someone telling you exactly what happened inside. Because while the popular show has travelled across the globe, its mystery remains intact.

“Insomnia is more than a mentalism show. It is a pure theatrical play,” says Aathi. The title comes from an inversion of the word’s usual meaning, as he adds, “Insomnia is a state where people who have difficulty sleeping are in a state of loss. It is a disease with a negative connotation. But the impact of a show is not complete because you can’t sleep. It’s because you don’t want to sleep. Without getting out of that feeling, you can think about prolonging it a little more. So, it’s a positive note. It’s like bringing a disorder into order. That’s how I conceived the name Insomnia.”

When you think of mentalism, it’s generally perceived as mind reading, but for Aathi, it is about creating an illusion of reading someone’s mind. “We can call it mind magic. A very advanced form of magic, in my opinion,” he shares.

But what interests him more is what happens when that apparent mystery meets the audience’ perception of themselves. “No one can be a bad or a good person 24x7,” he says, adding, “Kindness and compassion are inside us, so, there is a light, a self, a look inside. People like to revisit those parts.” This inward gaze is also why he does not want audiences to arrive knowing too much about the show.

Although he remains tight-lipped about revealing a lot about the show, he also reveals how even the audience who attended the show – those who connect with the performance often treat it as a feeling, which explains why there are no videos of what happens in the show. “They will never tell this to someone else in advance. We see it as an honour,” he points out.

Aathi also sees the audience as an integral part of how Insomnia evolves. Though there is an overarching script, the moments between its planned beats are constantly changing. “You will never see two same people in the show. So, the next show, even if there is an outer-line script, even if there is a proper script for three hours, the moments that happen in between always change,” he says.