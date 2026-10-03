OTT platforms have become smarter, says veteran producer Boney Kapoor

Kapoor believes OTT platforms have become more cautious about acquiring films. According to him, platforms that once aggressively bought content have scaled down their acquisitions and increasingly want to see a film before committing to it. “OTT platforms have become smarter!,” he says. He also points to the relationship between reported box-office figures and OTT deals, saying benchmarks linked to theatrical collections can influence how numbers are presented. He adds that theatrical audiences are returning, particularly for large-scale films. At the same time, content-driven films have also found audiences through word of mouth. Kapoor cites Hanuman Ansh and KGF while explaining how scale, content and audience conversations can bring people back to cinemas.

The economics of filmmaking changed sharply during the pandemic too. Recalling the production of Maidaan, Kapoor says COVID protocols added significantly to the budget. He spent around Rs 1.5 crore on mineral water alone, while food costs reached nearly Rs 2.5-3 crore because he opted for packed meals and additional safety arrangements. With the production involving around 600 people, he says he had four teams of doctors and four ambulances, divided into groups of 150.

The growing cost of working with stars also extends to their entourages, though the 70-year-old producer says he factors these expenses into the overall remuneration. “If the actor asks me for Rs 100, his entourage costs Rs 10-15, so I consider the actor to be Rs 115. Otherwise, I won’t be alive,” he laughs. He also sees schedules in a similarly practical way. There is no formula for balancing an actor’s personal boundaries with the demands of a production, he says, as requirements vary from project to project and actor to actor. “There is no fixed schedule. There are no parameters. They change every minute, every day,” he says.

Kapoor is attempting to address some of these logistical challenges through his planned film city in Greater Noida – building villas for leading actors, complete with private gyms, pools and kitchens, allowing stars and their teams to stay together while limiting their exposure to the outside world. The facility will also have underground access to sound stages. The idea came partly from observing the limitations of existing film cities. At Ramoji Film City, Kapoor recalls, fans would wait around hotels and lifts hoping to catch a glimpse of actors. His planned facilities are intended to give stars greater privacy. He also plans air-conditioned viewing galleries for visitors, allowing them to watch shoots without standing on the floor or disrupting production.

Kapoor’s connection with Karnataka goes back to the beginning of his career. His first production, which began in 1979, was shot in Melkote, where he built 20 cottages for the crew as the nearest accommodation was in Mysuru. Bengaluru, too, holds personal memories for him, particularly of his relationship with late actor and wife Sridevi. She was shooting Mr Bechara with Kapoor’s brother Anil Kapoor while staying in the city, and Kapoor recalls, “In fact, my romance was cemented in this hotel (Taj West End).” With both his professional journey and personal life carrying memories of the state, Kapoor says, “Bengaluru has a special place in my heart, where my profession and personal life are concerned.”