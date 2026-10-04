Auto driver sees wife’s video with lover, hangs self in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old auto driver has died by suicide at his residence after being subjected to mental harassment by the accused, who was reportedly in an illicit relationship with his wife.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother Ambarish, Munikrishna got married about 10 years ago. The victim’s wife is from Nagadevanahalli. The couple has a six-year-old son, while the woman is pregnant again. The complaint alleged that the victim’s wife had been in a relationship with Kumar for about a year. Kumar allegedly sent private photographs and videos to Munikrishna’s phone.

Around 4 pm on September 27, Kumar allegedly confronted Munikrishna near a temple and abused him. He allegedly told Munikrishna that the child his wife was carrying was his and taunted Munikrishna that he had continued to live despite seeing the private photos and videos.

The complaint stated that the remarks caused severe mental stress to Munikrishna. After returning home, he allegedly called his relative and narrated the entire incident, saying he did not want to live anymore. The relative advised him not to take any extreme step. He visited Munikrishna’s house the following morning, September 28, and again consoled him.

Later that evening, when Munikrishna did not come out of the house, the relative went to check on him. Finding the door locked, he looked through a window and saw Munikrishna hanging from a ceiling pipe using a dhoti. The door was forced open and Munikrishna was found dead. “The complaint was filed on Tuesday against Kumar and the victim’s wife. Both have been booked for abetment of suicide. Kumar is absconding, and the woman has not yet been arrested as she is pregnant,” said an officer. The Sarjapura police have registered a case.