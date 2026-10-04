BWSSB to fast-track 9 World Bank-funded STPs

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairperson Dr N Manjula directed officials to accelerate the construction of nine World Bank-funded Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), with a combined treatment capacity of 148 MLD, across Bengaluru.

Chairing a progress-review meeting at Cauvery Bhavan, Dr Manjula assessed projects supported by the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). She reviewed the progress of STP construction, sewerage networks, wastewater treatment and water-supply works on a project-wise basis.

She sought updates from officials on the STP and sewerage works underway in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Byatarayanapura, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones and directed officials to establish timelines for every project.

Officials must respond promptly to local concerns and accord the highest priority to worker safety during project implementation, she said.

The proposed Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage VI, supported by JICA, has been given final shape. Final-stage discussions relating to loan approval were held. She directed officials to design the project to meet Bengaluru and surrounding areas’ future drinking-water needs.