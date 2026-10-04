Suspected gas leak triggers fire in Bengaluru, family of six injured

BENGALURU: Six members of a family were seriously injured after a gas leak triggered a fire at their rented house in Vinayaka Layout in Nayandahalli around 6.30 am on Friday.

The injured are Karilingappa (40), his wife Lakshmamma (43), their daughter Chaithra (11), son Basava (9), and three-year-old twin daughters Geetha and Girija, who hail from Raichur.

"Karilingappa, a daily-wage labourer, came to the city with his family in search of work. The fire started when they lit the gas stove to prepare food. The gas might have leaked by then and the fire injured the entire family. It is not clear if the gas had leaked from the stove or the cylinder," said an officer.

Neighbours rushed to the aid of the injured family trapped amid flames and got them admitted at Victoria Hospital. The condition of Lakshmamma and one of the children is said to be critical. The Chandra Layout police and fire and emergency services personnel brought the fire under control within a few minutes.