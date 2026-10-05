Coastal districts divided over route of Karwar-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train

KARWAR: A debate has emerged between residents of Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada over the proposed Vande Bharat train connectivity between Bengaluru and Karwar, with passenger groups from Uttara Kannada opposing demand for the service to enter Mangaluru Central station.

Social media campaigns originating from Dakshina Kannada have called for the train to halt at both Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction, arguing that a Bengaluru-Karwar service should adequately serve Mangaluru.

However, railway user groups and passenger representatives from Surathkal, Udupi and Karwar have rejected the proposal, contending that such a diversion would significantly extend travel time for passengers bound for northern coastal districts.

Rajeev Gaonkar of the Uttara Kannada Rail Seva Samiti said Coastal Karnataka extends far beyond Mangaluru and encompasses numerous towns, educational institutions, industrial centres, tourist destinations and passenger catchment areas along nearly 300 km of coastline.

He pointed out that Mangaluru itself is served by several railway stations, including Bantwal, Farangipete, Padeel, Jokatte and Surathkal (Mangaluru North), allowing commuters to access different parts of the city with minimal additional travel.

According to him, extending the train to Mangaluru Central would add nearly two hours to the journey for passengers travelling to Udupi, Kundapura and Karwar.

Gaonkar argued that passengers arriving from Bengaluru could reach Mangaluru city from stations such as Bantwal within a short period, while operational constraints often mean trains take considerably longer to cover the final stretch into the city’s central stations.