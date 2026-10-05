GBA shifts TDR certificate approvals to Deputy Commissioner amid delays

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has shifted the responsibility for approving and issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates, including revalidation and utilisation certificates, from the GBA’s Town Planning wing to the Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition and TDR), in an order dated September 1.

However, the administrative change may not by itself resolve delays faced by landowners who surrender land for road widening and other infrastructure projects, said advocate Prashanth Mirle, who deals with real estate and land matters. Mirle said the order changes the authority responsible for issuing the certificates but does not address the procedural delays that leave landowners waiting for years.

“Over the years, several policies have been introduced to speed up TDR issuance, but none has been implemented effectively. The core problem is the method itself. City corporations still follow the old system: the landowner surrenders the land by a relinquishment deed and then waits through a lengthy verification process for the certificate,” he said.

In several cases, the land is already taken and used for road widening, but the owner continues to make the rounds of government offices for the TDR certificate. “Many have been forced to approach the High Court merely to get the certificate issued,” he said.

Mirle also pointed to the lack of uniformity between the GBA and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in their TDR mechanisms. While GBA issues TDRs that can be used within its jurisdiction, BDA follows a different acquisition-based process, he said.