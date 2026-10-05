Mom’s pleas turn woman’s ‘suicide’ into murder case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Kaggalipura police registered a murder case following a court direction to investigate the death of a B.Com graduate whose death was initially treated as suicide, in March this year.

The complainant Jayalakshmi (48), a resident of Kengeri, alleged that her daughter S Sujatha (23) was murdered and the accused made it appear as though she had died by suicide. She further alleged that the SIM card from Sujatha’s mobile phone was removed to destroy or conceal evidence.

Jayalakshmi alleged that despite repeatedly approaching police seeking investigation into her daughter’s death, no effective action was taken. She then moved court under Section 175(3) of the BNSS, seeking direction for a police investigation. Now, the case is registered under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 103 (murder) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS, based on a complaint filed before court.

According to the complaint, Sujatha, a B.Com graduate working at an online delivery shop in Thalaghattapura, was alone at home on March 11. Jayalakshmi had left for work while her husband, Shanthappa, had gone to their under-construction residential building. When he returned home, Sujatha did not respond, despite repeated knocking. He reportedly looked through a window and found her hanging from the ceiling, with a saree around her neck.