NIA takes Bidar youth to Bengaluru to grill him on ‘terror’ links

BIDAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken 24-year-old Vishal Kumar Metre from Yenkur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district to Bengaluru for questioning, sources said.
Vishal was arrested on October 2 in connection with a case registered at the Katak Chincholi police station. The police alleged that through WhatsApp and Instagram, he was in contact with members of a banned organisation and individuals accused of involvement in anti-national activities, including a person designated a terrorist.
After examining Vishal’s WhatsApp and Instagram accounts following his arrest, investigators allegedly found communication with Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, who is said to be a designated terrorist, and his associates, police sources said.
The police have registered a case against seven individuals, including three identified as Pakistanis, in connection with alleged unlawful activities reported on October 2, 2026. The case has also led to the registration of a separate criminal case against five accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The seven individuals named in the case are Vishal alias Vijaykumar Metre (24), Shahzad Bhatti, Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan, identified as Pakistani nationals, Ashu Sharma of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, Raj Bhai of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh and another unidentified person from Bidar. The police are investigating the roles played by each accused.
In a related development, the police registered a case, Crime No. 83/2026, against five individuals – Shahzad Bhatti, Rana Hunain, Nomi Khan, Ashu Sharma and Raj Bhai alias Lucky Singh.
The case records indicate their suspected links to activities associated with designated terror organisations.
The police reportedly found that Rana Hunain had used WhatsApp profiles under the names ‘Rahe Haq’ and ‘RANA BHAI 333’. His alleged activities, along with information gathered about the other accused, came under police scrutiny.
Cases have been registered under Sections 18, 20 and 39 of UAPA, along with relevant provisions of the BNS, 2023.