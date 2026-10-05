NIA takes Bidar youth to Bengaluru to grill him on ‘terror’ links

BIDAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken 24-year-old Vishal Kumar Metre from Yenkur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district to Bengaluru for questioning, sources said.

Vishal was arrested on October 2 in connection with a case registered at the Katak Chincholi police station. The police alleged that through WhatsApp and Instagram, he was in contact with members of a banned organisation and individuals accused of involvement in anti-national activities, including a person designated a terrorist.

After examining Vishal’s WhatsApp and Instagram accounts following his arrest, investigators allegedly found communication with Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, who is said to be a designated terrorist, and his associates, police sources said.

The police have registered a case against seven individuals, including three identified as Pakistanis, in connection with alleged unlawful activities reported on October 2, 2026. The case has also led to the registration of a separate criminal case against five accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).