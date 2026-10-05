Wild Tamil Nadu docu-film rediscovers TN's hidden biodiversity through Sangam Literature

People travel miles to witness wildlife. But what if that wildlife is already closer than they think? That question sits at the core of filmmaker-photographer Kalyan Varma’s Wild Tamil Nadu, which looks beyond the elephants and tigers associated with the state to uncover a less-seen world of rare mammals, wetlands, forests and even desert-like landscapes.

Varma, whose previous docu-film Wild Karnataka won him a National Award, says Tamil Nadu was an ‘underdog’, waiting to be explored. Despite spending nearly two decades travelling through the state, he found that its wildlife remained largely underrepresented. “Karnataka and a lot of other states have good ecotourism infrastructure. But Tamil Nadu is one state where that infrastructure has been very weak,” he points out, adding that wildlife tourism in Tamil Nadu is often synonymous with Mudumalai and Masinagudi, while much of the state remains outside the popular imagination of wildlife enthusiasts. He adds that there is considerable biodiversity waiting to be documented. The gap he noticed initially became the starting point for Wild Tamil Nadu, which recently hit theatres and has been nominated for the Wildscreen Festival 2026.