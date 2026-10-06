17.3mm rainfall uproots trees, hits traffic across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A heavy and short spell of rain measuring 17.3 mm in Bengaluru between 3.30 and 5 pm on Monday caused trees and branches to fall in the Central City Corporation limits, while traffic jams were reported in many parts of the city.

Greater Bengaluru Authority officials said roads in Hennur, Doddanekundi, Okalipuram, ITPL, Kasturinagar, Indiranagar and other areas were waterlogged, while Shivananda Circle and Hoodi underpasses too were flooded.

The road next to Samhita Serenity Apartment in Doddanekundi was waterlogged. The Hebbal Flyover Down Ramp towards Airport, Rainbow Service Road towards Mahadevapura, the Kasturinagar down ramp towards Hebbal, Windsor Manor Bridge towards High Ground Junction and roads in Kodigehalli near Yelahanka were flooded. Though water receded after the rain stopped, traffic continued to be affected for a long time.

Additional Commissioner for Development, Bengaluru East City Corporation, Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar said these areas get flooded regularly, while permanent solutions are being worked out. “The vent work at Geddalahalli has significantly reduced the flooding in Sai Layout and Vaddarapalya. The corporation is following up with the Railway Department for the underpass-related work at Hoodi and Panathur to address flooding issues permanently,” he said.

Central City Corporation officials said some trees and branches fell in Indiranagar and HAL 2nd Stage, while civic teams cleared them immediately after.

According to the India Meteorological Department, wind circulation will bring more rain to south-interior and coastal Karnataka on Tuesday too. On Monday, GKVK Bengaluru received 52.5 mm of rainfall, while Chikkaballapur district received 42.5 mm. The HAL Airport recorded 5.3 mm, and KIA 3.8 mm.

Traffic was affected towards Karthiknagar, Mahadevapura, 17th Main Road, Doopanahalli, Old Udaya TV junction, Jayamahal, PG Halli Bus Stop, Aramane Cross, CL Cross Cantonment, East Road, CBI Junction Flyover, Airport Road, Koramangala Inner Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle, Hebbal Circle, B Narayanapur and HBR Layout Main Road in Nagavara.