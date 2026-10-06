Bengaluru man held for sexually assaulting deaf daughter

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Harohalli police in Bengaluru South district on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter, who has a hearing impairment.

The accused, a labourer hailing from Bihar, was staying at a rented house in Harohalli. His wife died due to health complications a few years ago. The victim is the daughter from his first wife. He later remarried and has two children from the second wife.

The incident came to light after the girl developed an abdominal pain a week ago. Her stepmother took her to a hospital, where doctors suspected that she had been sexually assaulted. The hospital authorities alerted the District Child Protection Unit and the police. As the victim is hearing impaired, officials initially faced difficulties in gathering details about the incident and identifying the accused.

Later, the Harohalli police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began an investigation. After analysing CCTV footage, questioning neighbours and gathering other evidence, the police suspected the victim’s father.

The accused was taken into custody and questioned thoroughly. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. He was arrested on Monday and taken into police custody, the police said.