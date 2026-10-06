Karnataka's PGCET aspirants seek second counselling round

BENGALURU: Multiple youths surrounded the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office on Monday, demanding at least a second round of counselling for master’s programme seats allotted through the postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) this year. According to a KEA spokesperson, the young applicants sought an immediate meeting with KEA Executive Director H Prasanna in hopes of fulfilling their demand.

The spokesperson said the protest was led by two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) representatives, who tried to gain access to the premises. “The situation was compounded by the fact that Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets had arrived at the KEA office from Sunday’s written examination for the recruitment of 505 gram panchayat development officers under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department,” the spokesperson said.

Given the security protocol required for the transfer and maintenance of OMR sheets, security personnel were already present at the KEA office, with whom the protesting students clashed. The engagement escalated into a physical altercation, with the protesters, who were carrying placards bearing their demands, surrounding the police personnel present.