Spirulina cultivation to get major push in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), which has permanent observer status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has partnered with Novalgae Private Limited to advance spirulina as a nutrition resource in efforts to address malnutrition, food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development. In Karnataka, the partnership will initially focus on the Novalgae Ballari Farmers’ Collective, where eight farming families are cultivating spirulina across around 14 acres in the first phase. Additional farmers have expressed interest in joining subsequent phases.

The initiative seeks to combine spirulina cultivation with scientific training for farming communities. Under technical protocol and supervision, farmers will be introduced to basic aspects of microalgae, microscopic observation, cultivation monitoring, identification of potential contamination indicators, sanitation practices and documentation.

IIMSAM ambassador to India Asif Ayoob visited the Ballari Farmers’ Collective on September 9 and met the farmers and their families. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the initiative seeks to enable farmers to become “community scientists” by giving them knowledge and tools to observe spirulina, understand its growth and identify potential contamination.

The partnership is part of IIMSAM’s broader Malnutrition Accelerator Initiative, which is being developed to examine the potential role of spirulina as a complementary nutritional resource for nutrition, food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

According to IIMSAM secretary-general Remigio Maradona, the organisation’s objective is to develop a science and evidence-based framework for the use of spirulina against malnutrition. The areas being considered include nutrition, cultivation, food safety, processing, sustainability and farmer-centred production.