Stringing along

The energetic beats of the chenda, a traditional Kerala percussion instrument, rang out alongside the sound of the violin as musician Sreejith Saralaya brought his chenda-violin fusion to Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava recently. The performance had the audience moving to the beats and waving their phone flashlights in rhythm. The first day featured a full-fledged stage performance of devotional songs, with Saralaya on the violin accompanied by the Sri Mookambika Chende team from Mangaluru, which eventually made waves on social media.

The following day, Saralaya and his team accompanied Lord Ganesha during the grand Visarjan procession, performing the fusion act as people from the surrounding areas joined the procession and danced along to the music.

The chenda-violin fusion is a concept Saralaya has been developing with Sri Mookambika Chende, taking the combination to live performances across Karnataka. The idea brings together the powerful rhythms of the traditional percussion instrument with the melodic sound of the violin. “For me, the biggest satisfaction was that we were able to make people experience what we had envisioned through our music,” he says, adding that he sees the recent performance as a starting point for experimenting with different ideas and creating new experiences for audiences.