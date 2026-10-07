Bengaluru South City Corpn cleans 709 vacant sites in two months

BENGALURU: Under the Freedom from Waste campaign, Bengaluru South City Corporation has cleaned 709 of the identified 1,242 vacant sites over the past two months.

Commissioner KN Ramesh said the corporation’s top priority is preventing vacant plots in residential layouts from turning into garbage blackspots and a breeding ground for mosquitoes and plot owners have been directed to keep their sites clean.

He said action is being taken against owners who fail to maintain cleanliness. The corporation has initiated strict action against the owners of 533 vacant plots. Notices have been issued to 372 plot owners so far.

Vacant plot owners must install proper wire fencing to prevent garbage and waste from being dumped on their land and must maintain cleanliness. Ramesh appealed to the public not to throw garbage indiscriminately and to join hands with the corporation to keep the city clean.

Division-wise breakup

South: 305 of 518 plots cleaned by owners and 13 by the corporation. Instructions issued to clean the remaining 200 plots and notices sent to 93 owners

Bommanahalli: 276 of 498 plots cleaned by owners and one plot by the corporation. Notices issued to 140 plot owners

BTM: 23 of 111 plots cleaned by owners and five by the corporation. Of the remaining 83 plots, notices issued to 62 owners

Padmanabhanagar: 38 of 62 plots cleaned by owners and 18 by the corporation. staff. Six sites yet to be cleaned. Notices issued to 35 owners

Jayanagar: 26 of 53 plots cleaned by owners and four by the corporation. Cleaning of 23 sites to be taken up. Notices issued to 42 owners.