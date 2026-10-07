Karnataka Cabinet gives nod for 5-way split of Bengaluru police.

BENGALURU: As part of a major restructuring of the Bengaluru City Police, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the comprehensive reorganisation of the Bengaluru City Police into five separate commissionerates. The restructuring is being undertaken in view of the formation of GBA, to strengthen law and order, crime control, traffic management and public safety in the city. The existing Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate will be divided and reorganised into five separate police commissionerates — East, West, North, South and Central — under the overall supervision of a Chief Commissioner of Police.

The existing post of Police Commissioner will be upgraded and redesignated as Chief Commissioner of Police. The post of Joint or Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) will be redesignated as Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The proposed units will require a total of 6,550 additional posts to handle crime, traffic congestion and public security. The system will be strengthened through the creation of new posts and redeployment of existing personnel.

The Finance Department has given its consent for the creation of 1,022 new posts required for the restructuring, which has been approved by the Cabinet. Approval has also been given for the creation of 276 new posts for 11 police stations under the five commissionerates, including police stations on the outskirts of the city.

After the ongoing recruitment processes are completed, the establishment of new police stations and deployment of personnel will be taken up in phases. A one-time non-recurring expenditure of Rs 396.16 crore is estimated towards buildings, vehicles, equipment, CCTV systems and other infrastructure. The combined estimated expenditure is therefore expected to be Rs 764.87 crore.