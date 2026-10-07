Karnataka targets 50% of India's space market: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the Karnataka government has set an ambitious target of capturing 50 per cent of the country’s space market and 5 per cent of the global space market.

He was speaking at the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) meeting held by the IT/BT Department, as a prelude to the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026. “In terms of digital infrastructure, we have announced India’s first sustainable data centre policy with an outlay of over Rs 1,300 crore, and a target of creating 1 gigawatt of IT load capacity by 2031,” Kharge said.

“No state in India or the world is capable of investing as much into deep-tech as we do. We have invested in over 1,500 startups, and there is no parallel for this kind of support globally.

This ecosystem is possible only in Karnataka,” the minister said, adding, “I think this room of international delegates speaks more about Karnataka’s global position than any presentation or statistical report. It tells us that Karnataka is increasingly seen not merely as a place to invest in, but as a place to build with, innovate with, and partner with in the long term. The state contributes to around 40 per cent of the country’s information and technology sector.”

This year, the summit is slated to amass over 90,000 attendees, including more than 1,000 tech startups, 1,000 investors, 25,000 delegates, 700 speakers and 1,800 exhibitors, with participation from over 75 countries.

Kharge acknowledged that there is traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road, adding that it is part of the state government’s urban decongestion agenda.