What if afterlife begins now?

I never gave the afterlife much thought until a friend gifted me After by Dr Bruce Greyson. Sometimes, a book doesn’t just change your mind; it opens a door to a new way of seeing life itself.

The idea of life beyond death is deeply embedded in our cultural DNA. Concepts like punarjanma (rebirth), moksha (liberation), and samsara (the cycle of life and death) are not only central to Hindu philosophy, but also echo through centuries of literature and art. The Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita explore the nature of the soul (Atman), its union with the ultimate reality (Brahman), and the mysteries of existence.

Yet, in a world obsessed with productivity, performance, and the next milestone, conversations about death – or what may come after – are often sidestepped. Perhaps it feels too uncertain. Or too uncomfortable. But few questions are more universal.

Reading After felt like being reminded of something I had always known but never articulated. Dr Bruce, a psychiatrist and a scientist, has documented thousands of near-death experiences (NDEs) over four decades. These are not hallucinations, he argues, but profound psychological events with common threads: a sense of peace, a journey beyond the body, a message that “your time has not yet come,” and most strikingly, a return to life with renewed clarity and purpose. People come back from the brink not afraid but more loving, more forgiving, more alive.