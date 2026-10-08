19-year-old student’s organs save five lives in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, Mahima NK, who was declared brain dead after suffering from a brain tumour, became an organ donor, with her kidneys, liver, heart and lungs retrieved for transplantation. Mahima was undergoing treatment at Trustwell Hospitals on JC Road. Despite the efforts of the medical team, her condition deteriorated and she was subsequently declared brain dead.

Following her death, her parents consented to organ donation, allowing doctors to retrieve her vital organs. The donation is expected to benefit five critically ill patients awaiting transplants. The kidneys, liver, heart and lungs were retrieved as part of the organ donation process. The decision by Mahima’s family enabled multiple recipients to receive organs that could help them continue their lives.

Her family’s decision to donate organs came at a time of personal loss and has helped give other patients an opportunity for survival. Organ donation after brain death allows vital organs to be transplanted into patients suffering from organ failure. Such donations can help multiple recipients from a single donor, depending on the organs suitable for transplantation.