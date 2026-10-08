Bengaluru BLOs receive Form 7 deletion requests, reassure voters no names deleted so far

BENGALURU: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from Bengaluru admitted they are getting Form 7 for deletion from Booth Level Agents (BLAs) but have assured panicky citizens approaching them that no names have been deleted from the rolls.

Also, as a precautionary measure and on the direction of election officials, BLOs are visiting houses of people at least twice, to check Form 7 data for deletion, given as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Bhaskar, a BLO from Vijayanagar, said in two cases he found people staying in their respective residences when he visited them for spot mahazar, based on Form 7 he had received. “I had a tough time assuring the voters that their names were not being deleted from the rolls. We are telling BLAs that in case of change of address there is no need for Form 7, the citizen can fill Form-8 for correction. So far there has been no case for hearing pertaining to Form 7 deletion,” he said.

A resident, Raghu, said, “I was shocked when the BLO approached me stating that he had received my details for deletion from the rolls with the reason that I was not staying in my house. I was just out of town for a few days.”

Similar was the case with Ashok (name changed). He, in fact, questioned the BLO seeking details of who gave his details for deletion when he has been staying in the same house for many years. “I have been living in Yeshwanthpur for many years, every one knows me and my family. We had filled up the SIR forms and submitted them to the BLOs. Then how come the BLO is approaching us to inquire if we have shifted?”