Bengaluru CJP protest: Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join Dipke, demand CEC's resignation

Actor-activist Prakash Raj, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke led a protest at Freedom Park here on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A large number of protesters, including women and students, gathered at the venue, raising slogans against the SIR exercise and demanding that it be scrapped. Protesters also called for Kumar to step down.

The protest was organised as a "people's tribunal" for those have been affected by the SIR exercise across Karnataka. Organisers said it would be followed by a "Chappal protest" in solidarity with women.

Posters at the protest carried slogans such as "Error 404 - Name Not Found", "It's done bro, resign sir" and "Don't erase us, hear us". Others read "Dictatorship will not be tolerated", "Vote theft" and "Gyanesh Kumar, gaddi leave your chair".

Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose were also displayed, along with one carrying the slogan "Grand Theft Democracy".

Police said tight security arrangements had been put in place at the venue to prevent any untoward incident.

(With inputs from PTI)