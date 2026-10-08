Bengaluru East civic chief orders speedy road works, pothole repairs in Varthur-Gunjur areas

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda pulling up KRDCL officials for the slow pace of road work during an inspection in Varthur-Gunjur roads last week, Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar on Wednesday conducted a site inspection of various infrastructure works being undertaken within the limits of Bengaluru East City Corporation, including land acquisition, removal of road encroachments, shifting of utility services and traffic management.

During the inspection, he reviewed the current status of the works, ongoing projects and pending projects, obtained details from the officials concerned and directed them to prioritise urgent works and complete them at the earliest.

“The progress of ongoing road and flyover works in the Varthur and Gunjur areas was reviewed. Officials were directed to take necessary measures to avoid delays and complete the works at the earliest and immediately repair potholes and ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement,” he said.

The top official also said in locations where land acquisition is not required for road development, officials must utilise the available road width effectively without waiting for other land acquisition cases. Temporary measures such as laying gravel should be undertaken to provide a motorable road and facilitate traffic movement.

He also reviewed the Varthur Flyover and other road projects and directed officials to expedite the acquisition process. “Where landowners are willing to hand over the required land, the authorities should take possession of the land at the earliest and facilitate commencement of the development works. They should take further action as per the applicable rules related to Transferable Development Rights in the Gunjur Palya area.”

He instructed officials to coordinate side-drain works with the road development works. Wherever necessary, pipelines and pipe culverts should be provided to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.