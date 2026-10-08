Bengaluru North Corporation’s AI survey finds 82% of roads in good condition

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) conducted a survey of road conditions across 2,493.5 km in 7 divisions and 72 wards using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology. During the AI-based survey, a total of 14,393 potholes were identified across the 2,493.5 km of surveyed roads. This amounts to an average of 5.8 potholes per kilometre across the corporation limits.

The survey also recorded road damage caused by various utility works. Based on real-time road images captured through dashcams, detailed information was collected on road surface conditions, potholes, locations requiring repairs and road damage caused by utility works undertaken by various departments and 82.1% of its roads were found to be in good condition.

According to the survey findings, out of the total 2,493.5 km of roads, 1,426.8 km are in good condition, while 607.1 km have minor surface defects. Together, these two categories account for 82.1% of the surveyed road length, which is in good to adequate condition.

The remaining 17.9% of the road length was identified with localised road damage, damage caused by utility works, and issues relating to unpaved/kaccha roads.

Road cutting and damage to road surfaces caused during utility works by various departments, including BWSSB and BESCOM, have been recorded in the survey.

Such roads will be considered for development in future road development plans based on requirements, to provide better and safer road connectivity to the public, the release added.

SURVEY FINDINGS

1,426.8 km Of 2,493.5 km of roads in good condition

607.1 km Have minor surface defects

82.1% Of surveyed road length in good to adequate condition