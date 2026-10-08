Five injured as RMU, transformer explode in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five people were injured in two separate incidents after a Ring Main Unit (RMU) and a transformer exploded at Bagalur Cross and Benniganahalli, respectively.

A 34-year-old pedestrian sustained minor burn injuries, while two others escaped unhurt after an outdoor Ring Main Unit (RMU) installed on the footpath exploded near Bagalur Cross, under the Yelahanka police station limits, on Wednesday morning.

The injured person has been identified as Mohammed Afroz, a labourer. According to police, the incident occurred around 9.40 am. Afroz was walking on the footpath with his friend when the RMU exploded, leaving him with burn injuries to his hands. Passersby immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. He is said to be out of danger. Based on a complaint, the police are likely to register a case.In the second incident, four people travelling on three two-wheelers sustained injuries, while one of the vehicles was gutted after a roadside transformer exploded near Benniganahalli Road, under the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits, on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured have been identified as Narayan (50), Azeem Pasha, Chethan (23) and Lakshmi (22). They are residents of different parts of the city and work in different sectors. The Ramamurthy Nagar police said Pasha sustained severe injuries in the incident, while the other three are said to be out of danger. A case has been registered against BESCOM officials for alleged negligence.