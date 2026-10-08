Mom, daughter succumb to injuries 6 days after house fire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Six days after battling for their lives, a 43-year-old woman and one of her three-year-old twin daughters succumbed to their injuries at a hospital on Wednesday morning.

Six members of a family had sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at their rented house in Vinayaka Layout, Nayandahalli, following a suspected LPG cylinder explosion on October 2.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmamma (43) and her daughter Girija. Lakshmamma’s husband, Karilingappa (40), their other three-year-old twin daughter Geetha, and their two children, Chaithra (11) and Basava (9), are undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Karilingappa, a daily-wage labourer from Raichur, had moved to Bengaluru with his family in search of work. He was living with his wife and four children in a rented house in Vinayaka Layout.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30 am on October 2 when Lakshmamma turned on the gas stove to prepare food. The gas, which is suspected to have already leaked and accumulated inside the house, suddenly caught fire, injuring all six family members, including the four children. All six were rushed to the hospital and were undergoing treatment. As Lakshmamma and Girija had sustained severe burn injuries, the duo succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The Chandra Layout police have registered a case in connection with the incident.