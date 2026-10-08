Visually impaired student becomes BDA chairman for a day

BENGALURU: A group of 65 visually impaired children from Jyothi Seva School for the Blind visited the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office on Wednesday, where one student, Rahul, was invited to symbolically take on the role of BDA Chairman for a day. BDA Chairman NA Haris invited Rahul to sit in his official chair, encouraging the children to dream big and build confidence.

The children also interacted with BDA officials and learnt about the functioning of a government office. “Do not lose heart. You are equal to everyone else in this society. We and the government are with you. Study with determination and rise to the highest positions,” Haris told the children.

BDA Commissioner P Manivannan said the visit was aimed at nurturing self-confidence and encouraging the children to aspire to occupy senior positions.