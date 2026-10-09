BMTC frames SOPs for medical emergencies in bus stands

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has framed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will apply to four major bus stands, 10 TTMCs and 38 small bus stands across its jurisdiction, to deal with the management of medical emergencies in bus stands.

The SOPs contain uniform quick response measures for persons in need without giving scope for any delay, reporting emergencies, etc. It also contains details of procedures for first-aid, and Dos and Don’ts during emergency situations.

This follows a suo motu case registered by Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra on September 5, based on a media report dated September 2, narrating the lack of medical facilities available at Shivajinagar Bus Stand, which came to light when a commuter -- a senior citizen suffering from a seizure -- collapsed inside the bus stand.

In response to the notice by Justice Phaneendra seeking an explanation for the unavailability of medical or first-aid facilities in bus stands, the SOPs were framed to set up medical facilities in case of emergencies for commuters, public, drivers, conductors, officials, staff, contract employees, security personnel and others inside buses, on platforms, in waiting lounges on the BMTC bus stand premises.

The Upa Lokayukta stated that the Managing Director, BMTC, has taken swift action on directions issued in the suo motu complaint, and submitted a report on steps taken to give medical aid to the senior citizen at Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

A media report said the senior citizen, who collapsed on a bus due to a seizure, was not provided immediate medical care and could not even be shifted to the local hospital. It took the conductor and driver around 30 minutes to shift the senior citizen from the bus.The report also stated that there are no first aid facilities in any BMTC bus stand, except at Shanthinagar.