CMRS completes safety inspection of Namma Metro’s 7.5-km elevated Pink Line

Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, V Venkatasubramanian, completed a three-day statutory safety inspection of Namma Metro’s 7.5-km elevated Pink Line corridor between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere on Thursday.

The corridor has six stations — Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

The inspection, held from October 6 to 8, covered the mainline, infrastructure, Kothanur Depot, train trials and testing, and the Operations Control Centre at Baiyappanahalli. BMRCL had obtained the RDSO speed certificate in August, followed by the Railway Board’s provisional sanction for rolling stock and Independent Safety Assessor certification for the signalling system.

The CMRS authorisation for opening the section will be issued after BMRCL complies with the observations and conditions from the inspection.

Once opened, the section will take Namma Metro’s operational network from 96.10 km to 103.60 km and improve connectivity along Bannerghatta Road and adjoining areas.