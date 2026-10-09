‘Ex-controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar matched roll numbers with paper series’: ED

BENGALURU: Former KPSC Examination Controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar allegedly used a confidential chart containing candidates’ seating arrangements and paper-series details to identify the correct answer keys for six candidates before the Veterinary Officer recruitment examination, according to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) investigation.

The probe revealed that suspended IAS officer matched the roll numbers of selected candidates with their respective paper series and supplied the corresponding answer keys to former KPSC member BV Geetha.

ED probe said, the confidential jumbled answer-key chart and candidates’ seating arrangement were accessible only to the Controller of Examination. For instance, Dr Vinuta Mallappa Hittalamani was allotted the ‘B’ Series for the General Paper and ‘Q’ Series for the Specific Paper, while Dr Nandeesh B Bhaddurgatte was allotted the ‘D’ Series and ‘S’ Series, respectively. Gangwar allegedly told investigators that Geetha had approached him a day before the examination with the roll numbers of six candidates appearing for the Veterinary Officer post and sought the answer keys corresponding to their respective paper series.