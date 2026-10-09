Man kills mom during quarrel in Bengaluru, stages it as fall

BENGALURU: Kadugodi police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and killing his 60-year-old mother and trying to cover up the murder by staging it as an accidental death.

After the arrest, the accused reportedly told police that following his father’s death, his mother had started consuming alcohol and would often create a disturbance at home. He was also angry because a man would frequently sit near their house, leading people in the neighbourhood to allegedly speak ill of his mother.

The deceased, Bhagyamma, was a resident of Bevina Mara Colony. Her third son, Balaji, 35, was arrested in connection with the murder.

Balaji reportedly had an argument with his mother over some issue on the night of September 24. In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted her repeatedly, and she collapsed and died on the spot. Not knowing what to do, he called his relatives the next morning and told them that his mother had died after accidentally falling from the bed. Bhagyamma’s family members and relatives gathered at their residence and began making arrangements for her funeral.