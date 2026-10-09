Mass fish kill leaves Doddagubbi Lake full of maggots

BENGALURU: Nearly a week after mass fish-kill, Doddagubbi Lake is stinking because civic officials failed to dispose of the dead fish; as a result, the decaying fish have become a breeding ground for maggots and causing a bad odour in the surrounding area.

Meanwhile, villagers in Mitganahalli, Bellahalli and Kannur have alleged that neither the GBA nor Minor Irrigation department has taken responsibility for the issue. The Pollution Control Board, meanwhile, has confirmed that it will issue notices to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, as leachate from the dumping yard is suspected to have caused contamination.

Raghunandan, JP, a resident and KRS Party functionary, said that last week, following heavy rainfall, leachate from Mitganahalli yard flowed down into the lake and caused contamination, and still no one came and cleared it. “We hold Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) responsible for the mass fish kill,” he said.

The activist also stated that under Shubra Bengaluru, a fund of Rs 11crore was also allocated for lake development, and now, Greater Bengaluru Authority officials claim they have written to the minor irrigation (MI) department to take over the lake as it is the original custodian of the lake, but it is reluctant.

A senior MI official said that had GBA handed over the lake to MI in good condition, after installation of a diversion channel to avoid any sewage or garbage entry into the lake, the department would have considered it. “Only desilting and bund work was taken up. Hence, we are now asking for a joint inspection, seeking total allocation of funds, where it was spent, and current status. Only then can we take it else the department will be under bad light,” said the senior engineer.