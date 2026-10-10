Bangalore Development Authority PRR-2 notification gives site owners sleepless nights

BENGALURU: As many as 65 site owners of The Garden-4 Layout at Gulakamale village near Kanakapura are apprehensive of losing sites approved by the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has issued a final notification for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR-2) project.
The site owners said despite knowing that BDA issued a notification in 2005 for land acquisition for PRR, BMRDA approved the layout plan in 2015, and as a result, the developer purchased land, converted it into sites, sold it, and now buyers are at a crossroads.
“The notification by BDA was published on September 3, 2026, and we are told that the road network will pass through the sites on survey numbers 112/1 (31 guntas) and 112/3 (3.15 acre).
The BMRDA should have at least alerted the SLV developer who paid the conversion, stamp, and registration charges. Now the site owners are spending sleepless nights fearing losing their sites on which they have invested their hard-earned money,” said a senior citizen who purchased a site.
As per a representative from the SLV (developer), in 2017, Rs 80,765 was paid for land conversion for Survey number 112/1 and Rs 1,77,081 was paid for Survey number 112/3. Similarly, Rs 3,71,890 was paid as Stamp and Registration charges for Survey number 112/1 and Rs 15,82,820 was paid for Survey number 112/3.
By December 15, 2023, all the sites were sold. “We are with the site owners who are worried that their land may be taken away. We will explore legal means,” the representative said.
According to the owners, they paid from Rs 4200 per sqft to Rs 5,500 per sqft and said they are not against any development but cannot accept these anomalies.
“My mother got some share from her paternal side and invested in a site here. It has BMRDA, RERA and Kanakapura Town Planning Authority and Kaggalipura village panchayat approvals. The site owners have collectively set for a legal battle and a writ petition will be filed,” said Vinod Ramachandran.