Bengaluru parks not friendly to persons with disabilities

BENGALURU: An audit of more than 120 public parks across Bengaluru has found gaps in accessibility at entrances, pathways, facilities, signage and play areas.

Only 34.8% of the parks allow users to enter without encountering a barrier, while 36.2% have a ramp at the entrance.

These are among the findings of the Bengaluru Parks Observatory, an interactive dashboard launched on Friday by Pacta, a Bengaluru-based law firm and policy think tank. Funded by the Australian Consulate and building on Pacta’s existing work on parks and accessibility, the dashboard is billed as India’s first citizen-audited accessibility dashboard for public parks.

The dashboard was launched at a multi-stakeholder meeting attended by civic-tech groups, urban planners, disability-rights organisations, corporates, academic institutions, parents and persons with disabilities.

Participants said while the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, requires public authorities to make public spaces accessible, there was no consolidated, park-level assessment of accessibility across Bengaluru’s parks.

Conducted between June and July, the survey involved volunteers physically visiting more than 120 parks and assessing each against a common accessibility checklist developed by Pacta. The checklist covered entrances, pathways, signage, play areas, maintenance, facilities and operations. Every submission was geotagged and mapped to the respective city corporation.

Under the entrance category, 36.2% of parks have a ramp, while 46.4% have a step-free main entrance. Only 34.8% allow wheelchair users to enter without encountering a barrier.

Under the pathways category, 62.3% of parks have pathways smooth enough for independent wheelchair use, while 71% are free of obstructions such as parked vehicles, vendors or debris.