Bengaluru plans five police commissionerates, 21 new stations

BENGALURU: Six police stations from Bengaluru Rural district and one from Bengaluru South district will be brought under Bengaluru’s five police commissionerates. In addition, 21 new police stations -- seven each for law and order, cybercrime and traffic -- along with six women’s police stations, are planned. The Finance Department, however, has approved only 11 new police stations so far.

Currently, Bengaluru City Police has 11 law and order divisions and four traffic divisions, each headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP). Under the proposed restructuring, the five commissionerates will have a total of 14 law and order divisions and five traffic divisions.

According to the final structure of the five police commissionerates accessed by TNIE, the five commissionerates — Central, North, South, West and East -- will be headed by officers of Inspector General of Police (IGP) or Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) rank. The commissionerates will function under the Chief Commissioner of Police.

Six police stations from Bengaluru Rural district -- Sarjapura, Jigani, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta and Suryanagar -- will come under the DCP (Electronics City) division of the Bengaluru South Commissionerate, while Kaggalipura police station, currently under Bengaluru South district police, will come under the DCP (South) division.

Meanwhile, the East Commissionerate will have new police stations at Kasturinagar (RM Nagar), Kodathi and Bidarahalli, along with two other police stations whose names are yet to be decided.

In West Commissionerate, Andrahalli and Kadabagere will be new police stations under the DCP (Peenya) division. The seven proposed new traffic police stations are Kothanur, Marathahalli, Avalahalli, Hebbagodi, Attibele, RR Nagar and Madanayakanahalli.